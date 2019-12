Wall Street's biggest Apple bull is getting even more bullish on the stock.

Wedbush's Dan Ives raised his price target on the tech giant to $350 — 25% higher than where the stock currently trades — since 2020 will be the "year of the 5G supercycle."

Ives said Apple is putting the "finishing touches" on what has been a "historic" year for the company, which will serve as a "launching pad for 2020 to be the 'year of an iPhone supercycle.'"