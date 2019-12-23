If you invested in Bank of America 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Bank of America has proven to be a steady stock option, both in the short term and in the long term.

Recently, the bank has seen better-than-expected performance during Q3 of 2019. And if you invested a decade ago, it would have turned you a profit.

A $1,000 investment made in 2009 would be worth more than $2,600 as of Dec. 18, 2019, for a total return of around 160%, according to CNBC calculations. By comparison, in the same time frame, the S&P 500 had a total return of around 255%. Bank of America's current share price is hovering around $35.

CNBC: Bank of America's stock as of December.

While an investment in Bank of America would have earned you a profit, it's important to note you would have been better off buying a low-cost index fund that tracks the market — one of Warren Buffett's favorite investments — since the shares underperformed the return of the S&P 500.

And although the bank's stock performance over the last decade couldn't match that of the S&P 500′s, any individual stock can over- or underperform and past returns do not predict future results.

Although Bank of America's stock has seen success over the years, the company has faced challenges as a business. In 2014, the corporation agreed to pay a $16.65 billion settlement for allegedly committing fraud around the 2008 financial crisis, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The government accused the corporation of purposefully selling flawed mortgage securities to investors prior to the recession.

Then in 2016, Bank of America paid $430 million to settle a case with the Securities and Exchange Commission in which Merrill Lynch, an investing and wealth management division within Bank of America, was accused of misusing customers' funds to support its own trading practices and increase profits.