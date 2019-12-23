Lessons learned by Virtuo's CEO from launching his first business in the financial crisis

Karim Kaddoura was "raised in car dealerships," working his first summer internships with mechanics in the garages owned by his parents, who have been in the business for 35 years.

So it felt "natural" for the entrepreneur to stay in car retail when it came to setting up his first business in Paris, France in 2008.

Neowebcar is the French equivalent of online marketplace Autotrader but for new cars, which Kaddoura built and then sold to France's leading used car seller, l'Argus in 2014. L'Argus had been an early-stage investor into Neowebcar.

Setting up and building a business in the midst of the global financial crisis, when investment capital wasn't "abundant," was a learning curve for the entrepreneur.

In this environment, Kaddoura said he learned how to run a business in a "lean" way, in terms of balancing cost and innovation.

"You don't want to be crazy about spending too much money on a business where the economics just don't add up," he explained.

Having less investor capital readily available also taught Kaddoura that "growth is not the number one factor" in building a business.

Though he said this had changed in the last five years, with the increase in global companies taking their businesses public by listing on international stock markets.

"The good thing that's been happening lately with different stories of IPOs (initial public offerings) of well-known companies is that there is an understanding that growth is important," he said.

However, he reiterated the importance of focusing on the basic economics of running a company, such as proving to investors that a business can make a profit.

Being humble is something else Kaddoura learned from running his first business, by treating employees as shareholders in the company, for example.

Starting a business during an economic downturn also taught Kaddoura to "find hacks" as a way to control costs in operating parts of the company such as marketing, as well as developing an ability to multitask by initially taking on different roles in the business.