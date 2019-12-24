Asia stocks set to open mixed as US markets reach record highs

Asia markets were set to open mixed on Tuesday following another record session on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,825 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,770. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,821.11.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.1%. The Australian markets are set to close early at about 11:10 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday for Christmas Eve.

Stocks in Hong Kong are also set to end their trading day early at 12:00 p.m HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Shares of Apple suppliers regionally will be watched on Tuesday after the Cupertino-based tech giant's stock jumped 1.6% on Monday stateside. The moves came after Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives — Apple's biggest bull on Wall Street — raised his price target to $350 a share, 25% higher than where the stock currently trades.