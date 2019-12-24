Asia stocks set to open mixed as US markets reach record highs

Asia markets were set to open mixed on Tuesday following another record session on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,825 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,770. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,821.11.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.1%. The Australian markets are set to close early at about 11:10 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday for Christmas Eve.
Stocks in Hong Kong are also set to end their trading day early at 12:00 p.m HK/SIN on Tuesday.
Shares of Apple suppliers regionally will be watched on Tuesday after the Cupertino-based tech giant's stock jumped 1.6% on Monday stateside. The moves came after Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives — Apple's biggest bull on Wall Street — raised his price target to $350 a share, 25% higher than where the stock currently trades.
Overnight stateside, stocks extended their year-end rally as the three major averages all posted record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 96.44 points to close at 28,551.53 while the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to end its trading day at 3,224.01. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to close at 8,945.65.
News that China will cut import tariffs on a wide range of goods boosted sentiment. China's finance ministry announced starting January 1, it will lower import tariffs on over 850 products ranging from frozen pork to some types of semiconductors. However, mainland Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday following that announcement.
"The move is not linked to US-China trade tensions, instead it is seen as a combination of a need from China to lower costs on import necessities such as pork and medicine, while also aimed at showing a willingness to open its economy to the rest of the world," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.67 after touching highs above 97.8 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.38 per dollar after strengthening from levels around 109.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6917 after rising from levels around $0.69 yesterday.
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.