CCTV Script 10/12/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 10, 2019, Tuesday.

It was an accident, but to some extent, it was not unexpected. Many reports have already warned the risk behind the booming of volcano tourism, saying there is a potential disaster.

In recent past several years, volcano tourism shows global trend, from 2015 to 2017, the number of tourists of Mount Nyiragongo, which locates at Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo, surged 92% in 2 years, according to data. In the U.S., Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has seen a 58% increase in visitors, In Europe, the number of visitors also saw an increase of more than four times, one of the attractive points is the live volcanoes.

Meanwhile, accidents on volcanoes happen frequently. In July this year, Mount Stromboli, which near It Sicilia, erupted, causing one death one injured. In 2017, a family of three died at Solfatara.

In Sep 2019, Mount Ontake, which is a popular tourism attraction in Japan, erupted suddenly, causing 63 deaths, and that is the most severe volcano eruption in recent 90 years. After the latest accident, American science magazine <Discover> warned the risk of volcano tourism again on its web.

first, there is almost no shelter or other places can let the visitors evacuate during the eruption, and it is unpredictable that when will the volcano erupt. Amy Donovan, geographer at UK Cambridge pointed out that volcano is one of natural powers that beyond human's control, we can't do anything to it, except evacuate.

Apart from causing visitors injured, volcanism also brings pressure to emergency services. For example, more than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, U.S.

And the volcano eruption in 2010 in Iceland also made troubles to Europe airlines industry, on that account, some tourism bureaus, including that one in Iceland, have been reminded tourists of safety problems. As for tourists themselves, while exploring nature, they should also enhance their safety awareness and take necessary precautions. For example, in addition to regular travel insurance, specialized volcanic insurance is also a product available in the market. We will keep an eye on this issue.