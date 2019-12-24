CCTV Script 16/10/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on October 16, 2019, Wednesday.

Expect for what British queen said, an abnormal point that draws our attention is

The British queen didn't follow traditions to wear the imperial state crown when delivered her speech at this important ceremony but wear a common crown.

Some question that if this is because Brexit chaos make the British queen feel unbearable from the crown? Although there are no enough roots for that, Queen Elizabeth does devote a lot to Brexit issue.

In this year's speech, Queen Elizabeth announced her administrative program to government and 26 proposals that the government intends to push forward in the coming year. Among these proposals, content about Brexit consists of one third, which is a top priority. "My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on Oct 31, my government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation." She said.

Additionally, related reforms on immigration and entry and exit will also be based on Brexit. This speech could be seen as British PM Boris Johnson lays out his new policy blueprint via the queen's words. Traditionally, the queen is supportive to the prime minister's work, acting on the advice of the government but remaining politically neutral.

Boris Johnson requested the Queen to prorogue parliament, but that was sentenced illegal, making the queen in an embarrassing situation. In terms of the importance of Brexit, Queen Elizabeth broke the traditions rarely, expressing her view on Brexit issue.

In Oct 2018, when the Brexit negotiation is still going on, Queen Elizabeth told Dutch King that the UK is looking toward a "new partnership" with Europe, the values shared by the UK and Holland "are our greatest assets", when she was entertaining him and his wife at Buckingham Palace.

In the following Christmas festival, she said in the Christmas speech that even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.

It is generally believed that the queen intended to encourage people who feel perplexed about the prospect of Brexit via this speech. Since British voted to leave in 2016, 2 PMs have resigned, Brexit is like a "hot potato", delivered from Cameron to Theresa May, then to Boris Johnson, now Brexit is at countdown stage, but its prospect is still not clear. EU signals that it may make an agreement, but opposition in Britain remains strong. There were still some protesters on the street when the queen delivered her speech. Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland also said she feels bored about Brexit and will have an independent referendum next year.

In the UK, PM can resign, but the queen must be there to face it, whatever the Brexit's result would be.