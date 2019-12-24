China's ByteDance says it has no plans to sell TikTok app

An AFP collaborator poses for a picture using the smart phone application TikTok on December 14, 2018 in Paris. - TikTok, is a Chinese short-form video-sharing app, which has proved wildly popular this year. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese social media firm has no plans to sell part or all of its app, the short video platform's head said on Tuesday, denying a media report which said the company was currently weighing options to do so due to U.S. concerns.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the company was considering a TikTok stake sale.

"From time to time you may read stories in the media that are not true. Today there is an inaccurate report claiming that ByteDance has considered selling part or all of TikTok," Alex Zhu said in an internal company note seen by Reuters.

"We went on the record saying it was not true, but they decided to publish it anyway. I want to assure you that we have had no discussions with potential buyers of TikTok, nor do we have any intention to."

A ByteDance spokeswoman declined to comment on the internal note but reiterated that there had "been no discussions about any partial or full sale of TikTok". "These rumors are completely meritless," she added.