European stocks open slightly lower open in holiday-thinned trade

European stocks open slightly lower on Tuesday in a shortened trading session due to the Christmas holidays.

Market focus is largely attuned to developments on the U.S.-China trade front. Stocks stateside climbed on Monday, hitting yet another record high as the year-end rally continues.

Investors cheered the news that China will cut import tariffs on a wide range of goods. China's finance ministry announced starting January 1, it will lower import tariffs on over 850 products ranging from frozen pork to some types of semiconductors. China is making efforts to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the U.S.