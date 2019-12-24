Reporter quits her job on air after mistakenly claiming lottery jackpot

Spanish TV reporter Natalia Escudero screamed into the cameras, saying "I'm not coming to work tomorrow!" as her name was announced as a winner of the Spanish lottery, the biggest lottery in the world in terms of total prize money offered.

But the reporter's celebrating was reportedly put to an end when it turned out she had actually been awarded just €5,000 ($5,539) out of the lottery's total prize pot of €2.24 billion that it had doled out this year.

Escudero, who works for national broadcaster RTVE, later apologized on Twitter for her reaction, Sky News reported, Tuesday, saying she'd been going through a "difficult" time for "personal reasons."

Spain's Christmas lottery doesn't award as large individual prizes as those in the U.S., but its total amount of prize money given to ticket buyers makes it the wealthiest in the world.

It's an annual tradition for Spain, where families and groups of friends band together to pool money to buy tickets.

The largest sum awarded to an individual this year, known as El Gordo — "The Fat One" — was worth €400,000, a €4 million total top prize shared between ten ticket holders.