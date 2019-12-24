Travis Kalanick to depart Uber's board of directors

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and CEO of Uber, talks during a session of LeWeb 2013 event near Paris in December 2013.

Uber said Tuesday that Travis Kalanick, its former CEO, will step down from the company's board of directors effective Dec. 31.

In a statement, Uber said Kalanick is leaving the board to "focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors." Kalanick was ousted from Uber in 2017 over concerns he had fostered an unhealthy workplace environment, but he still remained on Uber's board. Kalanick is now working on his latest venture, CloudKitchens, which rents out space to restaurateurs for delivery-based businesses.

"Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years," Kalanick said in a statement. "At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits. I'm proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines. I want to thank the board, Dara and the entire Uber team for everything they have done to further the Uber mission."

Shares of Uber were flat in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

