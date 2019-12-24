Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Advanced Micro Devices, FedEx & more

Argus downgraded the stock and said it has "little confidence" in the company's "near-term earnings power."

"The shares have fallen sharply in 2018-2019 though, on concerns over trade and tariffs as well as weakening economic conditions overseas. Revenue in the core FedEx Express segment is declining and margins are narrowing. Management has lowered guidance several times, and though it has a plan to reduce costs, we have little confidence in the company's near-term earnings power. Value investors may be attracted to the stock's low multiples and continue to hold the shares. We will look to move FDX back to our BUY list once we see signs of top- and bottom-line improvement."

