US Treasury yields slip ahead of holiday season

U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday amid a shortened week of trading due to the holiday season.

At around 2:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.9207%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.3486%.

The move lower for yields comes after a rise on Monday. Investors have been taking more risk and dumping bonds for equities as stocks rally into year end. Solid economic data on Monday showed November new home sales were a seasonally adjusted 719,000, less than expectations but up from a revised 710,00 in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

News that China will cut import tariffs on a wide range of goods has boosted global sentiment. China's finance ministry announced starting January 1, it will lower import tariffs on over 850 products ranging from frozen pork to some types of semiconductors.

U.S. markets will finish trading early on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

On the data front, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing figures are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET and a Richmond Fed survey is out at 10 a.m. ET. There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Tuesday.

—CNBC's Yun Li and Michael Sheetz contributed to this article.




