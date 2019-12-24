Why this strategy has been a boon to investors over the last decade

If you pay lower investment fees than you did a decade ago, you can probably thank the explosion of index-based funds. Assets in such "passive" choices — index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds — have quadrupled since 2010, while traditional mutual funds have watched more money flow out than come in since 2015, according to investment research firm Morningstar. Although the reasons for the shift are varied, lower cost has been a big driver and a boon for investors. "From an investor's point of view, the most meaningful effect [of the trend] is that it's brought fund fees under ever-more scrutiny," said Ben Johnson, global director of ETF research at Morningstar.

"Investors are realizing that the idea of 'if you pay more, you get more' isn't necessarily true — and that the more you pay, the less you get in returns," Johnson said. Passive investing, when it comes to index funds and ETFs, generally refers to the nature of how these choices work. Instead of expert stock-pickers at the helm — as is the case with actively managed mutual funds — these funds each replicate an index, which could be broad-based or focused on a narrow segment of the market. And generally speaking, its performance will mirror that of the index it's tracking. With actively managed mutual funds, on the other hand, gains or losses depend on the investment choices of the fund's managers.

While actively managed funds have been bleeding assets for five years, they nevertheless still dominate the fund universe with total assets of $12 trillion, up from $7.1 trillion a decade ago, according to Morningstar. Index mutual funds hold roughly $4 trillion, up from under $1 trillion in 2010. Similarly, $4.1 trillion is invested in passively managed ETFs, up from $1 trillion in 2010. Among the small share of ETFs that include an active component, assets have gone to $94.8 billion from about $2.9 billion in the last decade. There are some differences among the funds. For example, mutual funds — whether actively managed or the index version — can only be bought and sold once daily, after the market's 4 p.m. ET close. ETFs, on the other hand, trade throughout the day like stocks.

Also, because of their structure and how they trade, ETFs generate little in the way of capital gains. This makes them more tax-efficient than actively managed mutual funds, which pass along profits to shareholders in the form of capital gains, which are taxable. The cost differential also is notable. As of last year, index funds came with a median expense ratio — the share of your assets taken yearly as compensation — of 0.44%. That figure for passive ETFs was 0.45% and for actively managed ETFs, 0.6%. (Median means half fall below, half above.) In contrast, that median fee for actively managed mutual funds was 0.96% — more than double that of their passively managed brethren, although down from 1.17% in 2010.