Asia stocks mostly higher; Australia and Hong Kong closed for holidays

Stocks in Asia mostly edged higher on Thursday morning following Christmas Day, with markets in Australia and Hong Kong closed for holidays.

Mainland Chinese stocks rose in early trade, with the Shanghai composite up about 0.3% and the Shenzhen component adding 0.42%. The Shenzhen composite also gained 0.333%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.4% higher in morning trade, with shares of FamilyMart rising about 0.9%. The Topix index also saw gains of 0.31%.

South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, returned to negative territory as it slipped fractionally.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.

Major markets across the region were closed on Wednesday for Christmas, including Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia.