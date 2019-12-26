Asia stocks mostly higher; Australia and Hong Kong closed for holidays

Stocks in Asia mostly edged higher on Thursday morning following Christmas Day, with markets in Australia and Hong Kong closed for holidays.
Mainland Chinese stocks rose in early trade, with the Shanghai composite up about 0.3% and the Shenzhen component adding 0.42%. The Shenzhen composite also gained 0.333%.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.4% higher in morning trade, with shares of FamilyMart rising about 0.9%. The Topix index also saw gains of 0.31%.
South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, returned to negative territory as it slipped fractionally.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.
Major markets across the region were closed on Wednesday for Christmas, including Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia.
The market moves followed Tuesday's muted Christmas Eve session on Wall Street, which saw the Nasdaq Composite rising slightly to touch a new record high of 8,952.88, its ninth consecutive record close for the first time since 1998. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.08 points to close at 28,515.45, while the S&P 500 ended its trading day little changed at 3,223.38.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.62 after seeing an earlier high above 97.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.51 per dollar after spiking briefly to lows above 109.6 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6926 after trading in a range between $0.691 and $0.692 for much of the previous session.
Oil prices rose in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures adding 0.24% to $67.36 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 0.33% to $61.31 per barrel.