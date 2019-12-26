These are the energy stocks to buy ahead of 2020, says Goldman

It's been a difficult year for energy stocks as low oil prices and high operating costs have pressured the sector, but Goldman Sachs believes a turnaround may soon be coming.

In a recent note to clients, the firm said that EOG Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy are compelling buys within the exploration and production industry given earnings sustainability within an improving macro backdrop.

"We are entering a bottoming phase for Energy equities in 2020, with potential for improving Energy equity sentiment as the year progresses resulting from lower non-OPEC supply growth outlook for 2021," Goldman analysts led by Brian Singer said.