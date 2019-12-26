Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Amazon, Apple, Marathon Oil & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Amazon — Shares of Amazon jumped over 3%, leading the gains in the S&P 500, after the e-commerce giant said it has just had its best holiday shopping season ever. Amazon said in a statement that "billions" of items were ordered worldwide and "tens of millions" Amazon devices were purchased.

Apple – Shares of the tech giant gained more than 1% as the Nasdaq topped 9,000 for the first time. The S&P also hit a new all-time high, fueled by optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal. Stocks are continuing their end-of-year strength in what is often called a "Santa Claus rally." Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet were among the other FAANG stocks moving higher on Thursday.

Marathon Oil – Shares of the exploration and production company gained more than 1% as oil prices hit a 3-month high. Apache, Occidental, ConocoPhillips and Diamondback were among the other energy names up more than 1% as trade hopes and a drawdown in U.S. inventories fueled oil's gain.

Immunomedics – Shares of Immunomedics rose more than 7% after the pharmaceutical company announced that a breast cancer treatment moved closer to receiving accelerated approval. The Food and Drug Administration accepted for filing the company's application for accelerated approval. The treatment in question is designed for breast cancer patients who have undergone at least two prior treatments. The FDA has already given the treatment a fast track designation and a breakthrough therapy designation, according to a press release.

– CNBC's Pippa Stevens, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.