Treasury yields rise slightly in thin holiday week trading

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 9, 2019.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed slightly on Thursday in holiday-thinned trading.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.910%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also moved slightly higher at 2.341%.

Investors have been taking on more risk, ditching bonds as U.S. stocks rally into the end of the year. The benchmark 10-year yields have bounced back this month, climbing about 25 basis points since the beginning of December.

U.S. jobless claims fell 13,000 to 222,000 in the week ending Dec.21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The number is slightly higher than the 220,000 expected.

The Treasury Department will auction $42 billion in 3-month notes, $36 billion in 6-month notes and $28 billion in 12-month notes.