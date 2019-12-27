Politics will be a big theme for tech stocks in 2020, according to J.P. Morgan, as the U.S. presidential race puts a focus on regulatory issues while also serving as a catalyst for advertising revenues.
Here are a few of the firm's top picks for the space in 2020, including a few companies that had disappointing public debuts in 2019.
© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal
Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.