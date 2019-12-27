US contractors sued for allegedly paying 'protection money' to the Taliban in Afghanistan

A US Marine of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade runs to safety moments after an IED blast in Garmsir district of Helmand Province in Afghanistan on July 13, 2009.

U.S. and international companies helped finance a "Taliban-led terrorist insurgency" in Afghanistan that killed or hurt American service members and civilians, according to a new lawsuit filed Friday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the lawsuit.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleges that the "large Western companies" made protection payments to the Taliban because they had "lucrative businesses in post-9/11 Afghanistan, and they all paid the Taliban to refrain from attacking their business interests."

"Those protection payments aided and abetted terrorism by directly funding an al-Qaeda-backed Taliban insurgency that killed and injured thousands of Americans," the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs are the families of more than 100 people who were killed and wounded in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2017.

The suit alleges that the companies often opted to pay the Taliban rather than seek assistance from the U.S. military in order to maximize profits.

They "rationalized their payments to the Taliban by framing them as a necessary cost of business," according to the suit.

Centerra Group, DAI Global, Louis Berger Group and Janus Global Operations, which are among the companies named in the suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Law firm Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick, which filed the suit along with three other firms, did not immediately provide a comment to CNBC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.