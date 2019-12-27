Record highs, Chicago PMI and home sales: 3 things to watch for on Monday

Traders wear "DOW 28,000" hats on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2019 in New York City.

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

The stock market continues to post new highs as the new year approaches. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all hit intraday records on Friday.

The rally has been fueled by a strong finish from some of the world's biggest companies. Apple and Amazon have both risen more than 3.5% this week.

The S&P 500 is hovering just under the level that would make it the best year for the index since 1997. The S&P 500 needs to finish above the 3,253 level for the year to pass 2013 as the best year this century.