What to watch today: Stocks set to rise after hitting record; 'Star Wars' hauls $32 million on Christmas

This morning we'll get the next look into the oil market, when the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas releases its quarterly energy survey at 10:30 a.m. ET and the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly status report at 11 a.m. ET. No earnings reports of note are out today. (CNBC)

After record closes across the board on Thursday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised to set new intraday record highs at the open on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq crossed the 9,000 mark for the first time Thursday, boosted by shares of Amazon, which jumped 4.45% on a record holiday shopping season. The win streak for the Nasdaq is its longest in over a decade, since July 2009. (CNBC) The S&P 500 also hit a fresh record, rising 0.51% to close at 3,239.91. The S&P 500 is less than 10 points away from posting its best annual percentage gain since 1997, and it could carve a big chunk out of that deficit at today's open, based on futures activity. The Nasdaq rose 0.78% to 9,022.39. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) will begin delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory on Monday, Reuters reported. The Shanghai plant is part of the Silicon Valley automaker's plans to bolster its presence in the world's biggest auto market and minimize the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Japan's SoftBank said Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent, will resign as independent board member at the end of the month after 18 years on the job to focus on his fashion business. A longtime ally and sometime critic of SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, the billionaire is one of only three external members of a board filled with SoftBank executives and heads of its portfolio companies. (Reuters)

The FAA put forward a rule that would empower the government to track most drones in the U.S. The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, as companies including Amazon (AMZN), Uber (UBER) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) are racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets to save costs and deliver goods faster. (CNBC)

* US airlines are set for a 10th year of profits. More than 120,000 employees want a raise (CNBC)

Prosecutors in LA are reviewing eight new cases accusing disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. A tentative global settlement reached this month would split $25 million among more than two dozen of Weinstein's accusers. Last week, a former model who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 16 filed a new lawsuit, saying the tentative settlement wasn't "fair or just." (AP)

The Philippines has banned two U.S. lawmakers from visiting the country and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for U.S. citizens should DC enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government critic. The move comes after the U.S. Congress approved a 2020 budget that contains a provision introduced by Sens. Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy against anyone involved in holding Sen. Leila de Lima. (Reuters)

A Japanese public broadcaster incorrectly reported on Thursday that North Korea had launched a missile that fell into waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology hours later explaining it was a media training alert. The news alert came as the U.S. and its East Asian allies have been cautious after Pyongyang's warning this month of a possible "Christmas gift" for D.C. in what experts took to mean a possible long-range missile test. (Reuters)

Indian authorities stepped up security in major cities today and suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order ahead of protests planned against a new citizenship law. At least 25 people have been killed in protests across the country since the law, seen as discriminatory toward Muslims, was adopted on Dec. 11. (Reuters)

A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 12 people, while 49 were hospitalized with injuries. The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. It was reported to be 23 years old and was most recently certified to operate in May. (AP)