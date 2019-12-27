Women will rule the 2020 box office on-screen and behind the camera

Stand aside, boys. 2020 is the year of kick-ass women at the box office.

From Amazon princesses and lethal assassins to crafty harlequins and alien warriors, next year will be dominated by female characters and female directors.

Five of the top 10 most anticipated movies for 2020 are directed by women, according to a survey of more than 2,000 millennial film fans by Fandango.

Here is the full list:

"Wonder Woman 1984" — directed by Patty Jenkins "Black Widow" — directed by Cate Shortland "Eternals" — directed by Chloe Zhao "Mulan" — directed by Niki Caro "No Time to Die" — directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga "A Quiet Place 2" — directed by John Krasinski "Birds of Prey" — directed by Cathy Yan "In the Heights" — directed by Jon M. Chu "Soul" — directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers "Fast & Furious 9" — directed by Justin Lin

"As we head into the next decade the new cinematic offerings look promising, with inspiring stories and new definitions of the word 'hero,'" Nikki Novak, a film critic and correspondent for Fandango, said in a statement. "Adventure-seeking fans can't wait for the kick-ass leads of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'Black Widow,' and 'Mulan' – all films directed by women – to command the big screen."

"Wonder Woman 1984," "Black Widow," "Eternals," "Mulan" and "Birds of Prey" are all helmed by female directors and center around female characters. Additionally, "A Quiet Place 2," directed by John Krasinski, focuses on two female characters and even the new James Bond flick "No Time to Die" features a female 007.

"This is not an overnight thing," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said. "This is decades in the making."

Female directors have flourished in the independent film market, but few have been given the opportunity to helm massive blockbuster projects. However, as women like Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman"), Anna Boden (co-director of "Captain Marvel"), Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker"), Ava DuVernay ("A Wrinkle In Time"), Jennifer Lee (co-directed "Frozen") and Elizabeth Banks ("Pitch Perfect 2") prove that female directors can make good films that garner big bucks at the box office, more women are getting a chance to shine in top roles.