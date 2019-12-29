How to fix key money issues before getting married

Twenty20

For some couples, this winter holiday will be unforgettable. December is the most popular time to pop the question and, for the recently engaged, 2020 will be the very beginning of a new life. However, weddings are expensive, and merging personal finances can get complicated. The average American wedding costs nearly $39,000, and more young couples are covering the tab themselves. To do that, a growing number of newlyweds-to-be are also relying on crowdfunding or wedding loans to help.

Talk it out

"The biggest mistake you can make is not having a conversation," Pollock said. Beyond just words, exchange credit reports and tax returns, she advised; then, go over any late payments or other signs of trouble. "It's important to get actual information and not just an impression of someone's finances from the lifestyle they lead," she added. "There are a lot of people who are living and wearing signs of wealth that aren't supported by their assets."

Are you marrying a spender or saver?

To that end, planning and paying for a wedding is often the first experience a couple has with how the other approaches large financial endeavors, Pollock said. "Are they willing to go into debt to acquire something they want in the immediate future rather than save for the long term?" It's a classic relationship quandary but if one person is inherently a saver and the other a spender, conflict will likely develop without an understanding. It's also not uncommon. Across all age groups, spending versus savings habits are fairly evenly split.

Consider a prenup