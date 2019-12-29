A 10% to 20% pullback could strike stocks early next year, long-time bull Ed Yardeni warns

Edward Yardeni is questioning the market's win streak.

The long-time bull believes the record rally will take a breather because valuation multiples are getting back to nosebleed altitudes.

"I'm concerned about a possible melt-up here," the Yardeni Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "I've been shooting for 3,500 for the S&P 500 by the end of next year, and we're getting closer. Faster than I would have expected."

And the consequences could be downright painful.

"[A] 10% to 20% [correction] would be quite possible if this market gets to 3,500 well ahead of my schedule," he said.

Yardeni said he has been worrying about the rally for a couple of months.

During "Trading Nation" on Nov. 1, Yardeni said: "I just don't want too much of a good thing here. I'd like this bull market to continue at a leisurely pace, not in a melt-up fashion."

Since then, the S&P 500 is up almost 7% while the Nasdaq has surged about 9%.

"Bull markets do best when you've got a wall of worries," Yardeni said. "What I'm worrying about is nobody is worried anymore."

But Yardeni, who's known for running investment strategy for Prudential and Deutsche Bank, still considers himself a bull. His 2020 S&P 500 target is tied for highest on Wall Street. Plus, he sees no recession through 2021.

"Looking at 2020, I'm expecting earnings to be up 4% to 5%, which isn't fabulous," he said. "But it should be enough to get the market up to 3,500 by the end of next year."