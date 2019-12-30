Apple and AMD were the best stocks of 2019

Major stock indices are up huge in 2019 thanks in large part to the success of some key technology stocks. Apple led the way for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gaining roughly 84% so far.

For the S&P 500, it was Advanced Micro Devices that took the crown, rising more than 150% since the start of January for the biggest gain in that benchmark.

Overall, the S&P 500 is up nearly 30% for the year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen more than 22%.

Apple's $1 trillion year

Apple's strong year pushed the company's market cap back over the $1 trillion mark. The consumer tech giant has seen modest success with its core iPhone business this year, topping estimates in its most recent quarterly report even as sales slow. The pending arrival of Apple's 5G iPhones in 2020 has some analyst projecting a major upgrade cycle and sales boost for the company. But it was other revenue streams that got investors excited this year. And the wearables and services segments could make even more strides in the coming years. Apple has already seen success with its AirPods, selling an estimated $6 billion worth of the earbuds in 2019, according to analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein.

AMD's banner year