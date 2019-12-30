Apple and Microsoft contributed the most to the market's big year and no other stocks were close

Apple and Microsoft , which surged 85% and 55% this year respectively, together accounted for nearly 15% of the S&P 500's advance in 2019, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Their influence to the cap-weighted index this year is greater than the next 8 biggest contributors combined. Through Monday, the S&P 500 was up 28%.

2019 is shaping up to be a historic year for the S&P 500, and the benchmark has two stocks to thank.

The mega-tech duo's epic run this year also lifted them above the coveted $1 trillion level in market value, making them the only two U.S. companies in that elite market cap club.

Shares of Apple are on pace for their best year since 2009 as investors shook off trade-induced worries and turned bullish on its service and wearable device businesses. With the launch of Apple TV, Apple Watch and Airpods, Apple managed to offset some of the loss from waning demand for iPhones. Enthusiasm for the upcoming 5G cycle has also lifted the stock.

Apple's rally also defied analysts' wisdom. In fact, Apple has seen the biggest increase in analyst sell ratings this year among the 40 biggest companies, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

It's no surprise that Microsoft emerged as the other powerhouse that did much of the heavy-lifting this year. The software maker enjoyed strong growth in its core personal computing business as well as Windows commercial products, cloud services and gaming. Earlier this year, Microsoft also snagged the hotly-contested $10 billion defense contract, beating out Amazon.

Bank of America named Microsoft one of its top software picks for 2020, saying the growth in its cloud computing segment could fuel a big run next year. The stock is also on track for its best annual performance since 2009.

The S&P 500's 2019 gain is its best since 2013 and could be even more historic if stocks continue to gain on Tuesday. The benchmark is a percentage point away from having its best year since 1997.

— CNBC's Nate Rattner contributed to this report