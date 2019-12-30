Asia markets trade lower following fresh record highs in the US

Monday's session in Asia follows fresh record highs in U.S. stocks last week amid year-end optimism in markets.

China's central bank over the weekend said that it will use the loan prime rate as a new benchmark for pricing current floating-rate loans, which analysts say could lower borrowing costs and boost growth, according to a Reuters report.

In Hong Kong, trade data for November is set to be released on Monday as protests continue to take a toll on its economy.

Asia Pacific stocks mostly traded lower on Monday — the last full trading day of the year in several major markets in the region.

Markets in Japan and South Korea will be closed tomorrow, on New Year's Eve. Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore will close early by around mid-day.

Oil prices were little changed during the morning of Asia hours, after the U.S. military carried out "precision defense strikes" in Iraq and Syria against a militia group following a string of attacks on Iraqi bases that host American service members. The Pentagon said in a statement that three locations in Iraq and two in Syria were targeted by U.S. forces.

International benchmark Brent crude edged up to trade at $68.20 per barrel, while U.S. crude traded flat at about $61.69 per barrel.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar traded near flat against a basket of its peers. The dollar index was around 96.950.

The Japanese yen changed little against the greenback, trading at 109.38. The Australian dollar fetched $0.6988, strengthening from an earlier low of 0.6965.

Here's the economic calendar for Monday (all times in HK/SIN):