AirPods and watch sales will continue to drive Apple's stock higher in 2020, Citi's Jim Suva says

The strong sales of Apple's AirPods and Apple Watches will come as a "surprise" to investors when the company reports its fiscal first-quarter earnings in early 2020, Citi analyst Jim Suva told CNBC on Monday.

And it is why Apple's stock will continue to move higher next year toward his $300 price target, he said.

"Some of their products are selling out and you have to wait to get them," Suva said on "Squawk Alley," referencing a "several-week delay" to get AirPods Pro around the holiday shopping season.

"It's not due to manufacturing issues," he added. "It's actually due to strong demand where the company can't keep up."

The demand for AirPods Pro is closely followed by interest in the Apple Watch Series 3, Suva said.

First released in 2017, the Apple Watch now has a lower starting price, around $199, than Apple's latest two models and therefore is attractive to teenagers and other bargain-oriented consumers, Suva said.