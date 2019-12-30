Grab says it will apply for Singapore digital bank license with Singtel

Ride-hailing company Grab said Monday it will team up with one of Singapore's major telecommunication services providers, Singtel, to apply for a digital full bank license in the country.

The companies are set to form a consortium where Grab will own a 60% stake and Singtel will hold the remaining 40%, according to a joint statement.

Their target market would be digital-first users and small and medium-sized businesses who say they struggle to access credit, Grab and Singtel said.

While ride-hailing remains the main business for Grab, the start-up has branched into a number of other areas. Since launching its GrabPay e-wallet in 2016, the company has also rolled out a number of financial services across Southeast Asia, including insurance plans for its drivers. It is also present in the region's highly competitive food delivery market.

"In the past two years, we have launched and scaled financial services such as e-money, lending and insurance distribution into Southeast Asia's largest fintech ecosystem," Reuben Lai, senior managing director at Grab Financial Group, said in a statement. The "natural next step" is to build a digital bank, Lai added.