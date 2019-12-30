It's the most popular time to job search—why you should look, even if you're happy where you are

New year, new you. New job?

According to data recently analyzed by job site Monster, January and February are the most popular times for people to search for a new job.

Fortunately for job seekers, job openings also increase during the beginning of a new year, as employers embrace their newly refreshed annual budgets. Job site ZipRecruiter reports that job postings typically increase by 15% from December to January.

Because the number of job seekers spikes at the beginning of the year, the application process can become more competitive. Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter, previously told CNBC Make It that the key to beating the odds is to beat the crowds.

"Apply early and follow up on any emails or interviews with the company promptly," she recommends.

In recent months, the number of openings overall has grown. Most recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that there are roughly 7.3 million job openings in the United States and that the unemployment rate is just 3.5%.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, tells CNBC Make It that thanks to a tight labor market with low unemployment, workers have the potential to earn a significant raise by finding a new role.

"The environment is ripe to do that," he says. "There's more open, unfilled jobs than there are unemployed people."