Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn appears to violate house arrest in Tokyo, reportedly lands in Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France's Les Echos newspaper reported. The newspaper cited its own unnamed source and a report in Lebanese newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour. There was no immediate confirmation from official sources. Whether Ghosn has struck a deal with prosecutors or fled is unknown. The Financial Times also reported that Ghosn was in Lebanon, according to a source close to his family and "a professional associate."

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements. Ghosn was ousted as chairman of Nissan and arrested a little over a year ago after then CEO Hiroto Saikawa accused him and another executive of a litany of financial misdeeds. Saikawa abruptly resigned in September after an internal investigation found that he also allegedly pocketed excess pay.Nissan accused Ghosn and former Director Greg Kelly of concealing more than $327 million in payments to themselves and other executives — $187 million in nondisclosed compensation and $140 million in improper expenditures, according to a five-page summary of Nissan's internal investigation released in September. Ghosn, who was also running Renault as well as the fragile Nissan-Renault-Mistubishi alliance, was removed from both of those positions while awaiting trial in Japan. The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached. Ghosn landed at Beirut's Rafic al-Hariri international airport late on Sunday, the paper said, citing an associate of Ghosn's. The Wall Street Journal cited a source saying Ghosn had fled Japan. Ghosn's lawyers have asked a court to dismiss all charges against him. They accuse prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.