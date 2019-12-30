Historic year closes, home price data and consumer confidence: 3 things to watch for on Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

The S&P 500 has a chance to notch one more milestone as it caps off a strong 2019. The index will enter the final day of trading for the year up more than 28%, making this the best year for the index since 2013.

If the index can rise about 1% on Tuesday — and cross the 3,253 level — this year will pass 2013 and become the best year since 1997. The index has hovered slightly below that level in recent days amid light trading volumes.

Large cap stocks were down slightly on Monday, but have still posted a banner year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 22% for the year, and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed more than 36%.

All three major indexes have climbed in December, avoiding a repeat of the sell-off at the end of last year that set the stage for 2019's historic run.