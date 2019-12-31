Skip Navigation
Amazon will break ground on HQ2 soon — here's what it will look like

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Amazon recently received approval on its plans for HQ2, which will allow it to break ground in early 2020.
  • The company will construct two 22-story towers, along with green space, retail stores and restaurants, in a development known as Metropolitan Park.
  • HQ2 plans submitted to Arlington County, Virginia provide a closer look at what the sprawling campus could look like.
Amazon is expected to break ground on HQ2 in 2020.
Arlington County

Amazon's second headquarters in northern Virginia is taking shape.

Earlier this month, the company cleared the last hurdle to begin building its second headquarters, called HQ2, when its plans received unanimous approval from the Arlington County, Virginia board. Amazon now expects to break ground on the 2.1-million-square-foot development in early 2020 and construction is slated to be complete in 2023.

Amazon will transform a group of vacant warehouses in Arlington's Pentagon City neighborhood into two 22-story buildings. The towers will be part of a larger, mixed-use site, called Metropolitan Park, that's expected to house new retail, restaurants and a daycare center open to the public, as well as 2.5 acres of green spaces designed for dog parks, farmers markets and other uses.

The company expects HQ2 will add 25,000 jobs over the next decade, with half of employees working out of the Metropolitan Park site. So far, Amazon said it has hired more than 400 employees to work out of leased offices in Crystal City, Virginia with some working on its cloud computing and Alexa teams.

Amazon submitted renderings to the Arlington County board that give a closer look into what the campus could look like when it's finished.

Here's a map showing how Metropolitan Park will be designed.

The development site, called Metropolitan Park, includes two 22-story towers, as well as new retail, restaurants and green space.
Arlington County

The 22-story towers will be built at S. Eads St. and 15th St. in Pentagon City.

Arlington County

This rendering shows suggested designs for public spaces in Metropolitan Park, taking inspiration from Amazon's Seattle headquarters.

Arlington County

Ground-floor space is allocated for retail shops and restaurants.

Arlington County
Arlington County

This rendering shows a 700-person-capacity indoor event space that will be available to the public.

Arlington County

An overview of all of the HQ2 developments in Arlington.

Arlington County

The final phase of Amazon's HQ2 includes another 2.1-million-square-foot development, located north of Metropolitan Park, at a 10-acre site called Pen Place.

Amazon is still putting together plans for the Pen Place development, a spokesperson said. The company expects to submit the plans to the Arlington County board next year.

