Amazon will break ground on HQ2 soon — here's what it will look like

Amazon's second headquarters in northern Virginia is taking shape.

Earlier this month, the company cleared the last hurdle to begin building its second headquarters, called HQ2, when its plans received unanimous approval from the Arlington County, Virginia board. Amazon now expects to break ground on the 2.1-million-square-foot development in early 2020 and construction is slated to be complete in 2023.

Amazon will transform a group of vacant warehouses in Arlington's Pentagon City neighborhood into two 22-story buildings. The towers will be part of a larger, mixed-use site, called Metropolitan Park, that's expected to house new retail, restaurants and a daycare center open to the public, as well as 2.5 acres of green spaces designed for dog parks, farmers markets and other uses.

The company expects HQ2 will add 25,000 jobs over the next decade, with half of employees working out of the Metropolitan Park site. So far, Amazon said it has hired more than 400 employees to work out of leased offices in Crystal City, Virginia with some working on its cloud computing and Alexa teams.

Amazon submitted renderings to the Arlington County board that give a closer look into what the campus could look like when it's finished.

Here's a map showing how Metropolitan Park will be designed.