Australian stocks decline in last trading day of the year

Shares in Australia edged lower in early trade on Tuesday ahead of an early close or holiday for major markets in Asia.

The S&P/ASX 200 declined around 0.8% as almost all the sectors declined.

A day of muted trading activity is expected on Tuesday, with major Asian markets already closed for 2019.

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed, while Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia are also set to end their trading day earlier on Tuesday.

In economic news, China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for December are expected around 09:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.