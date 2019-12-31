Australian stocks decline in last trading day of the year

Shares in Australia edged lower in early trade on Tuesday ahead of an early close or holiday for major markets in Asia.
The S&P/ASX 200 declined around 0.8% as almost all the sectors declined.
A day of muted trading activity is expected on Tuesday, with major Asian markets already closed for 2019.
Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed, while Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia are also set to end their trading day earlier on Tuesday.
In economic news, China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for December are expected around 09:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183.12 points to close at 28,462.14 while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to end its trading day at 3,221.29. The two indices suffered their worst day in four weeks. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.6% lower at 8,945.99.
Market sentiment globally has largely gotten a boost in December as trade tensions between the U.S. and China have subsided, with both economic powerhouses recently reaching an agreement on a phase one trade deal.
The South China Morning Post, citing a source briefed on the matter, reported Monday that top Chinese trade negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He is set to visit Washington this week to sign the phase one deal with the U.S.
The SCMP said Beijing has accepted the U.S. invitation for a deal signing in Washington, and the Chinese delegation will stay in the U.S. for a few days until the middle of next week.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.739 after declining from levels around 97 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.85 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 109.2 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6998 after rising from levels below $0.692 last week.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.