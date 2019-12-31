Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn confirms he's left Japan, says he 'escaped injustice and political persecution'

Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn issued a statement on Tuesday confirming reports that he's left Japan and is now in Lebanon.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," Ghosn said.

"I have not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week," he added.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on criminal charges in Japan. He was ousted as chairman at the automaker and arrested a little over a year ago after then-Nissan chief executive Hiroto Saikawa accused him and another executive of a litany of financial misdeeds.