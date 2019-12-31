Why you should consolidate those 401(k)s and IRAs

Many Americans hold multiple retirement accounts — and there are many reasons why they should consider combining those nest eggs instead of letting them gather dust.

Around 25 million Americans left behind money in a 401(k) account when separating from an old job, according to the Government Accountability Office, which analyzed 10 years' worth of data from the 2004 to 2014 period. Millions left behind money in two or more accounts.

That represents about 37% of the roughly 68 million workers actively saving in a 401(k)-type plan through their workplace, according to figures from the Labor Department.

The relatively high incidence of stranded 401(k) funds is understandable, given that workers over age 25 only stay at the same job for around five years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More from Personal Finance:

Why retiring at 65 could become a thing of the past

Expat pros share their best secrets for how to retire overseas

Change on tap for retirement savings, Social Security, Medicare

As more employers automatically enroll workers into 401(k) plans — perhaps without employees even being aware or paying much attention — chances are a greater share of workers will forget about their accounts and leave them behind.

Workers who leave a job and fail to update any new contact information, such as an address and e-mail, with a former employer would likely not receive communications about the retirement plan.

Plus, current law allows businesses to move small, old accounts out of their 401(k) plan — increasing the chances savers will lose track of their money. Employers can roll accounts with balances less than $5,000 into an individual retirement account on behalf of a former employee, if that individual doesn't respond to a notice and move the money voluntarily.

They can also cash out balances less than $1,000 and send a check. (Balances above $5,000 are safe.)