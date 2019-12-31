Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, December 31

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:0501:05
Final Trades: MSFT, GS, and more

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Microsoft.

Steve Chiavarone was a buyer of the Russell 1000 Value ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Goldman Sachs.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Blackstone

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Steve Grasso is long AAPL, ACB, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, MSFT, OLN, PFE, SAVE, SHAK, SNAP, T, TSE, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long BIOS, CPB, CUBA, CTVA, DIA, ET, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, OXY, QCOM, QQQ, SLV, SNAP, SNGX, SPCE, SPY, T, TAP, VIAC, VXX, WAB, WDR, WRK, WRTC. Dan is long TLT March call spread. AMZN Feb put spread.  AXP Jan calls. AAPL Jan puts. SBUX Jan calls. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.