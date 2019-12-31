Your first trade for Tuesday, December 31

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Microsoft.

Steve Chiavarone was a buyer of the Russell 1000 Value ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Goldman Sachs.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Blackstone.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Steve Grasso is long AAPL, ACB, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, MSFT, OLN, PFE, SAVE, SHAK, SNAP, T, TSE, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long BIOS, CPB, CUBA, CTVA, DIA, ET, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, OXY, QCOM, QQQ, SLV, SNAP, SNGX, SPCE, SPY, T, TAP, VIAC, VXX, WAB, WDR, WRK, WRTC. Dan is long TLT March call spread. AMZN Feb put spread. AXP Jan calls. AAPL Jan puts. SBUX Jan calls. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.