Americans bought fewer new vehicles in 2019, but spending is expected to hit a record $462 billion

DETROIT — Americans are expected to have bought fewer new vehicles last year than in recent years but spent a record amount on those new cars and trucks.

Research and forecast firms Cox Automotive, Edmunds and J.D. Power/LMC Automotive expect sales declined about 1% last year to roughly 17 million vehicles compared with 2018. Such results are considered healthy but would mark the lowest sales since 16.5 million vehicles in 2014.

"Despite a lot of noise and some uncertainty with light-vehicle sales, 2019 has turned out to be a strong year," Jeff Schuster, LMC Automotive president of the Americas and global vehicle forecasts, said in a release. "Much of that uncertainty has dissipated with USMCA nearly across the finish line, the progress with the China trade deal and an economy that is expected to be supportive."

Based on sales to consumers with average transaction prices of more than $33,600 per vehicle, J.D. Power estimates consumers spent a record $462 billion on new vehicles in 2019. That's up $8.4 billion from 2018 and marks the first time such spending has exceeded $460 billion, according to the firm.

Foreign and domestic automakers such as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota Motor are expected to report December and year-end U.S. vehicle sales on Friday. Ford Motor is scheduled to report on Monday.

Light-duty U.S. vehicle sales are considered an important economic indicator for the auto industry, along with the unemployment rate, consumer confidence and interest rates, among other factors. Record transaction prices are good for the industry but also raise concerns about vehicle affordability.