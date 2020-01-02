The key to crushing your New Year's financial resolutions is to embrace your laziness

Let's face it, we are all lazy. It's OK; many of us just can't help it, and we're not alone. It turns out that we are all wired to be lazy. When given the chance, we will naturally be drawn to doing things the easy way.

In other words, we prefer to spend the least amount of physical and mental effort needed to get the job done.

We are wired to conserve energy and to avoid exerting ourselves unnecessarily. This tendency was passed down to us from our ancestors, who lived in a world of limited resources. It helped them survive.

Often they didn't know when they would get their next meal, so it made sense to conserve their energy to maximize their ability to survive during times of scarcity.

Our tendency to conserve energy manifests itself in many ways in modern society. Take working out, for example. We need to override our natural laziness to work out. It takes conscious effort to build this habit.

It's just not natural for us to burn a bunch of unnecessary calories lifting things for no practical purpose, jogging in circles or pedaling a bike that doesn't move. So we need to push past this mental resistance, which is often quite tough to do.

We are also wired to conserve mental energy. We employ a host of cognitive shortcuts to this end.

One of the ways we conserve our mental energy is a preference for the status quo. We have a natural bias towards keeping things just the way they are.