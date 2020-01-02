Skip Navigation
US futures point to a higher open

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • U.S. equities saw a strong performance in 2019, with the S&P500 rising 28.9% in the year.
  • However, as 2020 begins, market players are still tracking trade developments as well as political risks.

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning, ahead of the first trading day of 2020.

At around 1:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 84 points, indicating a slightly higher open of 80 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were also higher.

U.S. equities saw a strong performance in 2019, with the S&P500 rising 28.9% in the year. However, as 2020 begins, market players are still tracking trade developments as well as political risks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will be signing a first phase trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. The president also announced that he will be going to Beijing at a later date when phase two talks begin.

Meanwhile, on the data front, jobless claims numbers are due at at 8:30 a.m. ET and manufacturing PMIs at 9:45 a.m. ET.

There are no corporate earnings scheduled.