US futures point to a higher open

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning, ahead of the first trading day of 2020.

At around 1:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 84 points, indicating a slightly higher open of 80 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were also higher.

U.S. equities saw a strong performance in 2019, with the S&P500 rising 28.9% in the year. However, as 2020 begins, market players are still tracking trade developments as well as political risks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will be signing a first phase trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. The president also announced that he will be going to Beijing at a later date when phase two talks begin.

Meanwhile, on the data front, jobless claims numbers are due at at 8:30 a.m. ET and manufacturing PMIs at 9:45 a.m. ET.

There are no corporate earnings scheduled.