Former GM executive Bob Lutz says fugitive auto titan Carlos Ghosn has a 'god complex'

Former General Motors Vice Chairman Bob Lutz believes ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's ego contributed to the executive's fall from grace and current status as an international fugitive.

Lutz, who said he's known Ghosn for a number of years, said the embattled executive suffers from a "god complex" as well as "CEO-disease," where a person believes they are omnipotent and "above the law" because of their power.

"That type of personality does tend to pretty easily slip over the line and do things that the rest of us would not do because they think they're so important and so well connected and of such vast importance to the economy that no one would ever call them on it," Lutz, a well-known outspoken automotive icon, said Thursday on CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

Ghosn, who simultaneously led three automakers as part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, on Monday secretly fled Japan, where he was under strict house arrest, to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system. Ghosn on Thursday said he alone arranged for his departure out of Japan, refuting media reports that members of his family assisted in the plan.

Ghosn, who is reportedly a citizen of Brazil, France and Lebanon, was awaiting trial after being accused in Japan of financial misconduct and misuse of corporate resources for personal gain. He has denied any wrongdoing.