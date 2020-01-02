Gaming company Razer says it applied for Singapore digital bank license

Gamers play 'Overland' by Blizzard using hardware from Razer during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaming hardware company Razer said on Thursday it has submitted an application for a digital full bank license in Singapore.

Razer's financial technology arm has formed a consortium of "strategic partners" which includes local supermarket operator Sheng Siong Holdings, insurance business FWD, internet company LinkSure Global, early-stage tech venture capital firm Insignia Ventures Partners, and Carro, a regional wholesale marketplace for vehicles.

Razer Fintech will own a 60% majority stake in the business entity — called Razer Youth Bank — which will be headquartered in Singapore. Strategic partners will take up the remaining equity interest, the company said in a statement.

The digital bank's focus would be on youths and millennials and will be "integrating lifestyle experiences" onto its platform. Razer said it will tap other partners such as travel search engine and comparison website SkyScanner and credit card provider Visa to achieve that.