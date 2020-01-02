Hong Kong police and protesters clash in New Year's rally

Protesters hold up black flags during the demonstration. Entering the 7th month of civil unrest, protesters marched the streets, calling for the five demands to be met.

Hundreds of thousands of people packed Hong Kong streets for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the months-long pro-democracy movement extended into 2020 with further violence between police and demonstrators.

At least five people were arrested for criminal damage as hard-line, black-clad youths broke off from the main group of marchers and attacked banks and ATM machines with spray paint, hammers and Motolov cocktails. They smashed crossing lights, ripped bricks from sidewalks and barricaded roads in the downtown financial district.

Banks and businesses identified with mainland China have been frequent targets of hardcore protesters.

Police used pepper spray, tear gas and a water cannon to drive off the demonstrators, although a government statement said officers were "deploying the minimum necessary force."

March participants were asked to "disperse soon after it ends and not to take part in any illegal or violent acts that may occur."

"To safeguard the rule of law and public peace, the police will enforce the law strictly," the statement said.

The march was eventually called off at 6:15 p.m. at the request of police, although thousands remained in the area and many had yet to set off from the starting point at Victoria Park.

The massive rally followed overnight clashes between police and protesters on New Year's Eve in a densely populated shopping district. Police also used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons to break up groups of demonstrators who blocked traffic and lit fires in the street in the working class district of Mong Kok.

Hong Kong toned down its New Year's celebrations amid the protests that began in June and which have dealt severe blows to the city's retail, tourism and nightlife sectors.

Eric Lai, the vice convener of the march organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front, said he hoped to avoid a recurrence of the previous night's violence.

"We hope that the police can facilitate us, rather than provoking us, and to fire tear gas and water cannon at us," he said.

Such marches have often devolved at their conclusion into violence. Both sides have been accused of provoking clashes, and nearly 6,500 protesters as young as 12 have been arrested in scores of incidents on streets, in shopping malls and on college campuses.