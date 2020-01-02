Here are some 2020 small cap 'best ideas' from Stephens, which has solid track record

Investment firm Stephens kicked off the new year by rolling out its 'best ideas', a list of small cap stocks which typically beats the market.

The group of 30 stocks comes from each of Stephens' industry teams picking one stock for the year. Stephens began its best ideas list in 2006. Since then, the list has a compound annual return of 10.9%, while the Russell 2000 has notched 8.2%.

The list continued its strong performance last year. A hypothetical equal-weighted portfolio of the Stephens' best ideas for 2019 would have outperformed the Russell 2000, gaining 26.6% compared with 25.5% for the full index.