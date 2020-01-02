Don't fall prey to the stock market's banner year

Daniel Grizelj

The stock market surged in 2019, closing out the end of the decade by posting its best annual gain in six years. But investors hypnotized by the prospect of big profits should temper any knee-jerk reaction to load up on stocks as the new year gets under way. Charlie Fitzgerald, a financial advisor at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, an advisory firm with offices in Orlando and Melbourne in Florida, said a strong stock market often leads investors to be overconfident and assume the gravy train will last. "People look at their portfolios and say, 'Stocks did great last year. I don't want to miss out,'" Fitzgerald said. "One of the biggest investing myths is that people can time the market," he said. "It's just not possible."

The S&P 500 index was up a whopping 31.5% last year, including reinvested dividends. That's its best showing since 2013, when the index had a total return of 32.4%. The only year that saw better annual performance over the past three decades was 1997, when the S&P 500 yielded 33.4%. There were several factors nudging the stock market upward in 2019. For one, the Federal Reserve reversed course on its monetary policy, reducing its benchmark interest rate three times last year. The Fed had previously raised rates four times in 2018, up to 2.5%. Lower interest rates generally lead investors to pour more money into stocks in search of higher returns, since safer havens such as cash and certificates of deposit yield less in low-rate environments.

Further, much of last year's market run-up went into erasing steep losses from the fourth quarter of 2018, which contributed to the S&P 500's first annual loss since the financial crisis a decade earlier. A surge in stocks is typical after a year in which there was a downturn. While there aren't strong indicators suggesting the market's upward trajectory won't continue in the near term, some financial experts say the prudent course of action for investors — especially those near or in retirement — after 2019's banner year would be to reduce stock holdings. "It stands to reason after this performance that you'd want to take some chips off the table," said Christine Benz, the director of personal finance at research firm Morningstar. That doesn't mean selling out of all stock holdings, though. Increasingly longer lifespans mean retirees will have to make their money last for perhaps three to four decades, and some investment risk is necessary to ensure adequate returns.

