Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

It was the first trading day of the new year and Wall Street picked up right where it left off in 2019. Chipmakers, which were among the best performers last year, outperformed once again on Thursday. Overseas equities also rose after China cut its cash reserve requirements for banks, a move intended to further spur economic growth. To be sure, the market could be in for a tough ride in the first part of 2020 as the corporate earnings outlook did not improve between November and December.