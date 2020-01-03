Australia stocks jump as Wall Street surges to new highs

Shares in Australia jumped in early trade as stocks on Wall Street sailed to new all-time highs overnight.
The S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.34% in early trade, with all the sectors in positive territory. The heavily weighted financial subindex gained about 1.4% as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw gains. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group added 0.94%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.48%, Westpac gained 1.41% and National Australia Bank advanced 1.06%.
Chip stocks in the region will be watched on Friday after the sector saw gains overnight stateside, with shares of companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology jumping.
Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will also be watched, after the Cupertino-based tech giant hit $300 per share for the first time on Thursday.
Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a market holiday.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 330.36 points to close at 28,868.80 while the S&P 500 ended its trading day 0.8% higher at 3,257.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.3% to close at 9,092.19.
Market sentiment has gotten a boost in recent days amid anticipation of a phase one trade deal being inked between Washington and Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will be signing a first phase trade deal with China on Jan. 15 at the White House. The president also announced that he will be going to Beijing at a later date when phase two talks begin.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 96.803 after rising from levels below 96.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.57 against the dollar after seeing highs below 108.5 in the previous trading day. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6982 after slipping from levels above $0.700 yesterday.
What's on tap: