Australia stocks jump as Wall Street surges to new highs

Shares in Australia jumped in early trade as stocks on Wall Street sailed to new all-time highs overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.34% in early trade, with all the sectors in positive territory. The heavily weighted financial subindex gained about 1.4% as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw gains. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group added 0.94%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.48%, Westpac gained 1.41% and National Australia Bank advanced 1.06%.

Chip stocks in the region will be watched on Friday after the sector saw gains overnight stateside, with shares of companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology jumping.

Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will also be watched, after the Cupertino-based tech giant hit $300 per share for the first time on Thursday.

Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a market holiday.