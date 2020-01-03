CCTV Script 19/12/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 19, 2019, Thursday.

According to a new NBC/Wall Street journal poll released Wednesday, Americans are so divided over whether to impeach President Donald trump that they are nearly locked in a stalemate.

The ratio of supporters and that of opponents are both 48 percent.

But only 25 percent of all voters said trump had done nothing wrong in Ukraine, with more than half (53 percent) supporting the house of representatives' impeachment inquiry. In terms of politics, democratic voters were still the main supporters of impeachment, with 83 percent of democratic voters in favor of it, while 90 percent of republican voters were against it. It is almost a perfect reflection of the reality on Capitol hill, where the democratic-led house of representatives has been actively pushing for impeachment, but the republican-led senate has been strongly resisting.

In terms of how satisfied Americans are with his presidency, the latest survey puts his approval rating at 44 percent to 54 percent.

At the same time, the latest survey also raises warning signs for trump's re-election. Among all Americans surveyed,

Forty-eight percent of voters surveyed said they would oppose trump in next year's election, while only 34 percent said they would strongly support him.

Although the American public and members of congress are deeply divided over whether to impeach trump, the crisis trump is facing a real political risk.

Todd Eberly

ST. MARY'S COLLEGE Professor for political science

it is still a historical event for president of the united states to be impeached, Donald trump will the third president to be impeached that is no small thing that will mark his legacy forever, and I think it all sends a signal, whether trump accept or not, it sends a signal that the house did not agree the actions that he took, and they were not threatened by them, and you are going to find quite a few democrats who were elected in 2018 elected to congressional districts that trump won who are going to vote in favor of impeachment, meaning that they were not even threatened by that fact that they come from districts where trump may win again in 2020, still they feel it is the right thing to do, so even though i think we sort of know the outcome in a year term, that does not mean that this was an action that should not be taken, or the action that will have no consequence.

