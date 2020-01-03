Chick-fil-A is testing a streamlined menu as it weighs adding new items

An original chicken sandwich and waffle fries are arranged for a photograph at a Chick-fil-A Inc. restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Some menu items will also now only be available in one size in the test regions. For example, kids' nuggets meals will only be offered with a 5-count order of nuggets, and coffee will only be offered in size small.

Items that will no longer appear on the menu include Original Chick-n-Strips, Grilled Cool Wrap, the side salad and decaf coffee.

Milkshakes, iced coffees and frosted beverages will only be available in a 16-ounce, the equivalent of a size medium. They will also come in a clear cup, rather than Chick-fil-A's famous styrofoam, which has come under fire from environmental advocates.

The chicken chain is also expanding a test of new spicy menu items, including the Spicy Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit. Chick-fil-A has been testing the items since the fall in Arizona, Philadelphia and Texas. Starting Jan. 13, they will also be available in Charlotte.

The menu tests are notable because Chick-fil-A, unlike many of its competitors, rarely changes its menu. In April, it added mac and cheese as a permanent side, its first since 2016. A simple menu keeps the kitchen running smoothly and speeds service.