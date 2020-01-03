Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Apple, L Brands & more

RBC Capital raised its price target on the stock and said it sees higher customer interest and satisfaction with current iPhones as well as increasing interest in Wearables.

"We raise our near-term estimates, as our social media webscraping analysis, through RBC Elements, indicates higher customer interest and satisfaction with the current-year iPhone lineup, as well as sustained and increasing interest in Wearables (AirPods). In addition, we believe better customer reception and our outlook for the FY21 (5G) lineup warrant a higher multiple, and we raise our price target accordingly."