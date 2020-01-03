Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Apple, L Brands & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Apple to $330 from $290.
  • RBC raised its price target on Apple to $330 from $295.
  • Goldman Sachs added Humana to the conviction buy list.
  • BMO downgraded Bank of America to market perform from outperform.
  • Bank of America upgraded L Brands to buy from neutral.
  • Wedbush upgraded Wingstop to outperform from neutral.
Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America.
Heidi Gutman | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Bank of America raised its price target on Apple to $330 from $290

Bank of America raised its price target on the company and pointed to ongoing strength in revenue growth.

"Current data points suggest continued revenue strength for Apple including continued double digit y/y App store revenue growth, and positive revenue trends suggested by inputs to our proprietary Apple indicator. In our view iPhone demand remains strong and in Oct and Nov Apple increased iPhone channel inventory by about 0.5mn units. We see F1Q20 as a strong quarter and maintain our estimates for F2Q. Longer-term Apple benefits from (1) 5G adoption, (2) strong wearables portfolio, and (3) continued y/y gross profit dollar growth which is favorable for stock price trend."

RBC raised its price target on Apple to $330 from $295

RBC Capital raised its price target on the stock and said it sees higher customer interest and satisfaction with current iPhones as well as increasing interest in Wearables.

"We raise our near-term estimates, as our social media webscraping analysis, through RBC Elements, indicates higher customer interest and satisfaction with the current-year iPhone lineup, as well as sustained and increasing interest in Wearables (AirPods). In addition, we believe better customer reception and our outlook for the FY21 (5G) lineup warrant a higher multiple, and we raise our price target accordingly."